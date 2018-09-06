Singh retires aged 32

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler RP Singh, 32, retired from all forms of cricket on the 13th anniversary of his ODI debut. Following a recent trend, Singh made public his decision to hang his boots through a personal note on Twitter. "13 years ago, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible," he mentioned.