TNFJ pays tribute to Sept 6 martyrs

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that 6 September was a glimpse of ‘Ghazwa-e-Badar’ (Youm-e-Furqan) when Pakistan’s armed forces along with the patriotic nation mortified the pride of the enemy that she possesses in her numeric value, says a press release.

He said the entire nation rose to the occasion and played a vital role in the war. Their spirit to supply all kinds of assistance to their courageous armed forces forced the coward enemy to retreat from the battleground.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi noted that during the war of 1965, the nation’s spirit of defending motherland was extraordinary while it was a war of spirit, motivation, firmness, and courageousness in which the coward enemy met a terrible defeat. The enemies of Pakistan must not forget that Pakistani nation still possesses the same spirit that is why the nation and our armed forces jointly crushed the menace of terrorism through unity and solidarity.

If Pakistani nation could revive the spirit of Ghazwa e Badar, then not only one or two but several dams can be built while Pakistan will also become an unconquerable state. Iranian and Indonesian support to Pakistan as well as the American betrayal in the 65 Indo-Pak war will always be remembered.