Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Islamabad

September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hashoo Foundation to award scholarships to Preston University students

Islamabad : The Hashoo Foundation will provide scholarships to the tune of Rs10 million to needy and meritorious students of Preston University (PU) pursuing their studies in different academic programs at undergraduate and graduate level.

In this regard, Preston University, Kohat, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Hashoo Foundation (HF) inked a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for cooperation in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

He said the MoU was signed at a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Islamabad Campus of Preston University, Kohat.

The Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit signed the MoU on behalf of Preston University.

Jalal Ud Din, Director Programmes/Strategic Support Unit of Hashoo Foundation inked the MoU under reference on behalf of the Foundation.

Besides the senior management of Preston University, Shahida Sultan, Head of Education (HF), Mr.

Sheraz Ullah Baig, Regional Programme Manager (HF) and Nuzhat Ahsan, Senior Program Officer (HF) were also conspicuous by their presence at the event.

The referenced scholarship was announced by the Chairman Hashoo Group/Hashoo Foundation and business icon of international eminence, Sadruddin Hashwani on the occasion of a seminar jointly organised by Preston University and the Archaeological and Historical Association of Pakistan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan lll, on November 2, 2017. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Basit expressed his profound gratitude to the Chairman Hashoo Group/Hashoo Foundation, Sadruddin Hashwani, for announcing Rs10 million scholarships for the needy and meritorious students of Preston University.

Eulogizing this phenomenal contribution, he said Hashwani’s generosity will help a significant number of needy and meritorious students of the university to attain their educational goals successfully.

He also briefly unfolded the history of Preston University on the occasion and talked about the academic programs, the university is offering at the undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate level.

In his brief remarks on the occasion, Jalal Ud Din, Director Programmes/Strategic Support Unit of Hashoo Foundation (HF) said that it was truly an honour for HF to have been able to offer scholarships to the needy students of Preston University.

He thanked the Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit for the warm welcome extended to him and his colleagues.

Jalal Ud Din disclosed that this is the first time that HF has offered scholarships to an academic institution.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him