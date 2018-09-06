CM pledges tomake tree plantation campaign a success

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a sapling at chief minister’s office on Wednesday under Plant for Pakistan campaign.

The chief minister and forest minister prayed for success of the campaign after planting the sapling. Secretary forest and others were also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said trees are bright future of the country and this drive would be made a success in the province. Under this drive, ten billion saplings will be planted across the country during the next five years and Punjab province will play a leading role in this campaign. He said Green Pakistan is a harbinger of national prosperity, adding: “We have to transfer a beautiful and green Pakistan to our next generations.” He appealed to people to actively participate in Plant for Pakistan campaign and added that effective monitoring of the campaign will be conducted and the best performing departments will be encouraged. The forest department has a leading role in this campaign and this department and all the horticulture authorities should proactively perform in this campaign and work to achieve their targets. The chief minister commended Muhammad Sabtain Khan and his department for taking active part and moving forward successfully. He said trees are a great bounty for the living creatures and it is imperative to create affection towards them in people. Trees also beautify the environment and help to lessen the environmental degradation.

FOOD Minister: Provincial Minister for Food Sameeullah Chaudhry has refused to reside in a big official residence as part of austerity measures being adopted by the PTI government. I will not reside in 8-kanal house, he said here on Wednesday, saying he fully supports vision of Imran Khan about running government. Instead, I will prefer to shift to one kanal official residence, he added.