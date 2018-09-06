Thu September 06, 2018
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

CM pledges tomake tree plantation campaign a success

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a sapling at chief minister’s office on Wednesday under Plant for Pakistan campaign.

The chief minister and forest minister prayed for success of the campaign after planting the sapling. Secretary forest and others were also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said trees are bright future of the country and this drive would be made a success in the province. Under this drive, ten billion saplings will be planted across the country during the next five years and Punjab province will play a leading role in this campaign. He said Green Pakistan is a harbinger of national prosperity, adding: “We have to transfer a beautiful and green Pakistan to our next generations.” He appealed to people to actively participate in Plant for Pakistan campaign and added that effective monitoring of the campaign will be conducted and the best performing departments will be encouraged. The forest department has a leading role in this campaign and this department and all the horticulture authorities should proactively perform in this campaign and work to achieve their targets. The chief minister commended Muhammad Sabtain Khan and his department for taking active part and moving forward successfully. He said trees are a great bounty for the living creatures and it is imperative to create affection towards them in people. Trees also beautify the environment and help to lessen the environmental degradation.

FOOD Minister: Provincial Minister for Food Sameeullah Chaudhry has refused to reside in a big official residence as part of austerity measures being adopted by the PTI government. I will not reside in 8-kanal house, he said here on Wednesday, saying he fully supports vision of Imran Khan about running government. Instead, I will prefer to shift to one kanal official residence, he added.

