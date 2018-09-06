‘International firms to audit LG system’

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has announced arranging 50,000 plants from his own pocket for the current Plant for Pakistan campaign and appealed to the every citizen to participate in the tree plantation as much as possible so that future of this beloved motherland could be saved.

After planting a plant at 90 Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam while talking to the media, Abdul Aleem Khan asserted that Green Pakistan is the surety of this nation and country and at every cost ‘we will have to end the environmental pollution and make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for trillion tree drive a success.” Talking about the new Local Governments (LG) system in Punjab, the senior minister claimed that a comprehensive change would be brought with the administrative and financial authority and like past toothless system would not be there.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, new Local Governments (LG) system would be on party basis where the mayor of tehsil and district would be elected directly. He said legal teams are monitoring that if the existing system can be changed through amendments or new system has to be brought. Abdul Aleem Khan said presently Local Bodies Act of 2001 and KP model are being considered and in the light of the recommendations the meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan and further strategy would be evolved.

Replying to a question, Abdul Aleem Khan said there should be no political interference in the working of the departments but it is very much clear that writ of the government has to be established and elected representatives have complete authority to ascertain the public interest. He added that best strategy is being evolved to solve the problems of the masses and work is being done on war footing basis in different sectors and transparency would be ensured.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that third party and international firms would be undertaking the audit in the new local bodies system and not a single penny would be allowed to be misused. Talking in context of Defence Day, Abdul Aleem Khan said those who sacrificed their lives for this beloved motherland are pride of all of us and we will remember them always. He paid homage and tribute to the martyrs and expressed his determination that every Pakistani would be ready at the test time and present last drop of blood for safeguarding Pakistan from enemy.