Still a taboo

The total number of people suffering from HIV/AIDS in Pakistan is estimated to be around 94,000 people. But it is astonishing that only 7,560 patients are getting the medical treatment. The virus is still considered a taboo, compelling people to suffer in silence.

The healthcare authorities ought to take some steps to create awareness among the people and inform them that the disease is not something to be ashamed of. Through the electronic media, the authorities can do a great deal of work to change the mindset of people and help them become empathetic towards the patients who are suffering from this life-threatening disease.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbut