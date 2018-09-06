Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Civil society flays campaign against Shehla Raza

Civil society activists have demanded an end to the ongoing smear campaign against Sindh women’s development minister Shehla Raza whereby she is being accused of having tweeted over the social media her “objection” to the appointment of a young gentleman, Atif Mian, to the economic affairs team of the prime minister on the grounds that he was a member of a minority community.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday afternoon, Karamat Ali, director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, said he and other members of the civil society had contacted Raza on the issue and that she had flatly denied having written anything to that effect on the social media.

Raza said she suspected that it was someone from her media team who had decided to give vent to his prejudices by hacking her password.

Karamat condemned this attitude of objecting to an appointment just on the basis of one’s creed and said that faith was a very personal affair and should have nothing to do with the matters of the state.

He said Atif Mian was a brilliant young economist who had gathered accolades for his command over the subject even in western countries and, as such, was direly needed by the country.

Given the economic mess and the rickety economic situation the country was in right now, it was essential to induct such brains, all for the good of the country and matters like personal faith must not be allowed to interfere with the country’s march forward.

“After the clarification by Ms. Raza, there is no need to unleash a campaign against her. The civil society is well aware that Raza is progressive and is averse to religious bigotry and extremism,” said Karamat.

Advocate Rubina Brohi, member of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, said, “We condemn this false propaganda against the lady and demand a proper investigation into the matter to locate the actual culprit.”

Saeed Baloch of the Pakistan Fisherfolk’s Forum said that Raza was being maligned because she always sincerely advocated democracy, which was not liked by the powers that be.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him