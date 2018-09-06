Al Baraka signs strategic alliance with Honda Atlas Cars

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd. (ABPL) has recently signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Honda Atlas Cars Ltd. Through this venture, Al Baraka aims to enhance customer experience and provide priority delivery of Honda vehicles to Al Baraka Carsaaz (Auto Finance) customers.

This alliance will not only provide affordable Islamic financing solutions to customers but will also facilitate in ensuring timely delivery of their dream Honda cars, thus cementing the Bank’s position as a dependable service provider.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd. and Mr. Amir Nazir, General Manager- Sales, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. Other senior members present during the signing ceremony were; Ms. Amna Tahir Manager Corporate Sales Honda Atlas Cars, Mr. Akif Imtiaz Head of Consumer Finance, Al Baraka Bank and Mr. Muhammad Hammad Waqar Regional Business Head, Al Baraka Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited said “Al Baraka is committed to provide superior customer services to its consumers and this partnership will add value to the products and services offered to our customers.”***