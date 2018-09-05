Tree plantation target surpassed

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change has recorded the planting of around 2.5 million saplings against the target of 1.5 million in the recent countrywide 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, the youths actively participated in the campaign to increase the country's green cover.

A total of 809,822 saplings were planted in Sindh, 278,811 in Punjab, 1,139,400 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,800 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 30,000 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 95,000 in Balochistan and 58,000 in Islamabad.

Adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam in a video message appreciated all those played an active role in tree plantation saying it will protect their future generations.

He said it was also part of the change that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to bring in first 100 days of his rule.