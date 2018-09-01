Sat September 01, 2018
National

September 1, 2018

K-Electric staff booked in child burning case

KARACHI: SITE Super Highway police on Friday arrested seven staffers of K-Electric after booking them in case over charges of causing physical injury to a child due to the breaking of high tension wires and arrested seven of its staff members.

Police said they received a complaint from Mohammad Asif, a resident of Ahsanabad area and employee of a private firm, who said that on the third day of Eidul Azha, his younger son, Muhammad Umer, left the house for purchasing some household items.

He said his son was returning home and was a few yards from the house when a high-tension wire of 11,000 volts broke and fell upon his son, due to which his hands were severely burnt.

People present at the scene immediately extinguished the fire and the boy’s father also reached the spot. He took his son to a government hospital and later to Civil Hospital Karachi’s Burns Ward, where doctors suggested cutting both hands of the injured boy.

He alleged that due to negligence on the part of KE staffers, his son became a victim of broken wires.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiraz Nazeer of District Malir said that the police had registered an FIR under sections 337-H (I) and 336 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He added that the police responding to the FIR conducted raids and arrested seven staffers of K-Electric. Those arrested were identified as Asif Iqbal, Saqib Hussain, Sagheer Raza, Syed Asim, Saeed Ahmed, Mirza Asif Baig and Mushtaq.

