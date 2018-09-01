LCWU fixes quota for minority students

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University has fixed admission quota of two per cent for non-Muslims students. Syndicate will validate this decision of the academic council.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor on Friday chaired the meeting of the academic council and made some significant decisions. She said the fixed quota would help the minorities to get better education facilities and achieve their goals.

Msc in physical education, two years associate degree programme and one and a half year B.Ed programme will be started soon. The meeting also approved Prof Dr Bushra Khan and Dr Shagufta Naaz as the member of the finance and planning committee.