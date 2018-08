Shahbaz, Hamza among 35 PML-N leaders meet Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi: The Adiala Jail authorities has allowed 35 people including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb to meet ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail here on Thursday.

Capt ® Safdar did not meet PML-N leaders due to his bad health in this regard. There were over 60 PML-N leaders to meet former prime minister but Adiala Jail authorities has allowed only 35 people within meeting time limit. The Sharif family members, including Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam's daughter and son-in-law, and a total of 35 PML-N leaders were allowed to meet the incarcerated leaders.