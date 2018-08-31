Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

AFP
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China rebukes US lawmakers for Xinjiang sanctions call

BEIJING: China on Thursday sharply rebuked US lawmakers who called on President Donald Trump´s administration to slap sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the internment of a Muslim minority in the country´s far-west Xinjiang region.

"The US has no right to criticise China on this issue, to be a judge in this regard," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, pointing to America´s own issues with racial discrimination.

"These lawmakers are receiving money from the American taxpayer, they should focus on their job... instead of trying to poke their nose in the business of other countries, trying to be the judge of human rights and even threatening to impose unreasonable sanctions on other countries," Hua added.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday, members of Congress from both parties called for sanctions against seven officials and two surveillance equipment manufacturers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Today I & a bipartisan group of 16 members of Congress asked @POTUS to use the Global Magnitsky Act to freeze the assets & ban the entry of Chinese officials responsible for the mass roundup of Muslims in internment camps in the #Xinjiang region," Marco Rubio said on Twitter.

China has denied allegations that one million of its mostly Muslim Uighur minority are being held in such camps. A Chinese official told a UN human rights committee in Geneva earlier this month that tough security measures in Xinjiang were necessary to combat extremism and terrorism, but did not target any specific ethnic group or restrict religious freedoms.

China has branded reports of such camps "completely untrue", saying that the "education and training centres" to which "minor criminals" are assigned serve merely "to assist in their rehabilitation and reintegration." But multiple NGOs and China experts believe the reality is far more sinister, saying accounts from former detainees and official documents point to a massive programme of political and cultural indoctrination. Last year, China banned "abnormally long" beards and Muslim veils in Xinjiang -- which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan -- and ordered all car owners in the region to install GPS tracking devices.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!