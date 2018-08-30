Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Maqbool offered

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of 1965 War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain, Sitara-e-Jurrat, was offered here at Chaklala Garrison on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and large number of officers and soldiers attended the prayer and paid respects to the national hero, says a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The deceased will be buried with full military honour at his native village Narian, Tarar Khal, Azad Kashmir later tonight.