Girl killed mysteriously

JARANWALA: A girl student was killed under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday. Reportedly, Mariya was the student of a local private college and was doing a computer course. On Wednesday, she came to college but at noon, an unidentified person left her in the local civil hospital in injured condition. Upon inspecting her condition, the doctor found him dead. Later, she was identified as Mariya of Chak 121/GB. Police have started investigation.