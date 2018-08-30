Beaton cleared to bowl by ICC

DUBAI: Ronsford Beaton’s bowling action has been cleared by the International Cricket Council. The West Indian pacer can resume bowling in the international arena with immediate effect.

Beaton was reported for a suspect bowling action during an ODI match against New Zealand in December 2017. He failed the independent assessment and his action was deemed illegal in May 2018.

The reassessment, conducted at Loughborough University on August 13, revealed that all his deliveries was within the 15-degree flexion level allowed by the ICC.