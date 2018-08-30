Thu August 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

25 int’l runners arrive for Karakoram marathon

LAHORE: In all 35 international runners from 24 countries have arrived in Pakistan to participate in Karakoram marathon challenge.

On their arrival at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Naltar base, Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command welcomed the participants, said a PAF press release.

The unique high-altitude marathon challenge will take place at an altitude of 11,300 feet above the sea-level at the Naltar Valley, Gilgit. The event is organised by PAF in collaboration with international marathon travel company, Z. Adventures and Serena Hotels.

It is a landmark event as international runners from various countries including 70 armed forces staff along with 30 Pakistani runners will be racing in full marathon (42.2km) as well as half-marathon category of 21.1km. It is worth mentioning that the youngest competitor is 10years old, while the oldest is 80 years.

Top international runners from various regions like Ziyad Rahim from Pakistan, Dr. Jurgen Kuhlmey from Germany, Janos and Edit Kiss from Hungary, John Lum Young from Trinidad, Giuseppe Raguso from Italy, JC Santa Teresa from USA, Rene Olsen from Denmark, Dan Micola from Czech Republic, Zara Rahim and Mekaal Rahim from (Canada/Pakistan), Philippe Waroux from France and David Darton and Colin Lea from UK will also showcase their talents in the races that would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standing in the world. Apart from it, runners from Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland and Netherlands will also feature in event.

