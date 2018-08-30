Woman released on bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday released a pregnant woman on bail after suspending her life imprisonment in a murder case.
Razia Bibi’s counsel advocate Ch Ghulam Mustafa told the bench that she was awarded life imprisonment in a murder case and since then she has been languishing in Sialkot Jail. He said the petitioner and two other women were charged with murder of one Fazal Abbas.
