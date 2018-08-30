Extension in returns filing date urged

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) on Wednesday demanded the tax authorities to extend the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried persons and other business individuals as provided under the law.

In a letter sent to the newly appointed chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the PTBA said that the last date should be extended to October 16 from August 31 for salaried persons and November 16 from September 30 for other business individuals.

The chairman has been informed that the tax return forms and wealth statement were finalised on August 17 only 11 days (including Eid holidays) before the last date of filing for salaried return filers ie August 31.

The draft corporate tax return for tax year 2018 has not been finalised yet, which has to be filed by September 30 in case of those taxpayers having special tax year, the letter said.