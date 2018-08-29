Wed August 29, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Law of jungle prevails, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah Tuesday said the slogan of good governance and change of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been exposed as all have seen that one officer of the department seeks leave from the duty while another leaves the job. “Now the issue of Khawar Maneka has surfaced. If there is pressure on the departments then how the institutions could work,” he said while talking to media persons here on Tuesday. Khursheed Shah said it seems that there was the law of jungle and no one has the courage to question the system.

