Action against fake fertilizers, pesticides dealers ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore division Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said a strict action be launched to check adulterated fertilizers and pesticides.

He directed cancelation of licences to those dealers who sell adulterated fertilizers and pesticides. He said second party evaluation of the checking of agriculture inspectors must be done. He said team of one district should check the sample taking activity by the team of another district. He said all sources be utilised to find out factories and places of adulterated fertilizers and pesticides. He was chairing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Task Committee and Advisory Committee. Agriculture officers, police officers and officers of prosecution participated the meeting. The meeting was told only 53 cases against adulterated fertilizers and pesticides were pending in different police stations. The meeting was also informed that all sample analytical agriculture labs in Punjab were ISO certified. He said that time period of sample analysis should also be reduced to speed up the cases.

Doctors: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi has said doctors in Punjab are working with full dedication, responsibility, integrity and passion of service to humanity.

He said without the efforts of doctors and staff it is impossible to provide best health facilities across the province. He appreciated performance of young doctors and assured them that the department would solve their problems on priority. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA) led by Dr Hamid Butt on Monday, according to a handout issued here. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz Naseem, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Director Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Project Manager Dr Zahida Sarwar, Deputy Secretary Health Amna Latif, Dr Fozia, Dr Yadullah and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Multan attended the meeting.

The members of the delegation informed the secretary health about problems faced by the doctors in all districts especially in south Punjab. They highlighted issues being faced by doctors, medical and paramedical staff while performing field duties. In the meeting matters related to the promotion of doctors, revision of pay package of doctors and district consultants, ad hock policy, Central Induction System and Public Service Commission were also discussed. The delegation demanded implementation of salaries and pay package of KPK Model in Punjab. The secretary assured them of considering it sympathetically.

The secretary directed for constituting a committee headed by Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz Naseem to resolve these issues. Committee with coordination of specialised healthcare department will prepare its recommendations. The first meeting in this regard would be called soon.

health centres: In order to improve quality of healthcare services, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has so far carried out more than 14,950 inspections of 11,942 healthcare establishments (HCEs) across the province.

According to a press release, both public and private entities have been inspected in different stages for ensuring implementation of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). Out of the total inspected HCEs, 1,341 were from the public sector. The MSDS for almost all kinds of HCEs have been developed after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders, and the PHC has imparted training to the healthcare service providers and managers across the province.

For ensuring implementation of the MSDS, the primary needs of the treatment system have been also included. Certain other important features have been outlined as well, which include access, assessment and continuity of care, management of medication, patients’ rights and awareness, patients’ care, hospital infection control, continuous quality improvement, responsibilities of management, facility management and safety, human resource management, information management system and suitable arrangements for waste disposal.