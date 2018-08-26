Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Karachi

August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protests erupt after youth killed in ‘crossfire’

Roads leading to Karachi’s Khilji Goth were blocked on Saturday as residents staged a protest after a 17-year-old boy was killed and another injured during a police raid against drug dealers, a Geo News report said.

According to residents of the area, police conducted a raid and arrested 10 people. However, as police officials were leaving the area, they resorted to aerial firing, in which 17-year-old Bilal was killed and 18-year-old Shakeel suffered injuries.

Shakeel was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition, the residents added.

Soon after, residents took to the streets and blocked the Super Highway. They placed the dead body in the middle of the road in protest.

The protesters also pelted police mobiles and the Gadap police station with stones. Speaking to Geo News, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Shiraz Nazir said police were conducting an operation in Khilji Goth against drug dealers when they started shooting.

The suspects also threw stones, which resulted in a few policemen being injured, he added.

SSP Malir further said that two drug dealers were injured during the firing, while cops arrested another two suspects.

According to the Karachi Police Media Cell, an encounter took place between drugs sellers and police at Kochi Camp in Yasrab Colony in Gadap, in which two drugs sellers — identified as Izzat Khan and Zeeshan — were arrested with weapons and drugs.

During an exchange of fire, Bilal, son of Azeem, was killed, and Shakeel, son of Sanam Khan, suffered injuries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s