Protests erupt after youth killed in ‘crossfire’

Roads leading to Karachi’s Khilji Goth were blocked on Saturday as residents staged a protest after a 17-year-old boy was killed and another injured during a police raid against drug dealers, a Geo News report said.

According to residents of the area, police conducted a raid and arrested 10 people. However, as police officials were leaving the area, they resorted to aerial firing, in which 17-year-old Bilal was killed and 18-year-old Shakeel suffered injuries.

Shakeel was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition, the residents added.

Soon after, residents took to the streets and blocked the Super Highway. They placed the dead body in the middle of the road in protest.

The protesters also pelted police mobiles and the Gadap police station with stones. Speaking to Geo News, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Shiraz Nazir said police were conducting an operation in Khilji Goth against drug dealers when they started shooting.

The suspects also threw stones, which resulted in a few policemen being injured, he added.

SSP Malir further said that two drug dealers were injured during the firing, while cops arrested another two suspects.

According to the Karachi Police Media Cell, an encounter took place between drugs sellers and police at Kochi Camp in Yasrab Colony in Gadap, in which two drugs sellers — identified as Izzat Khan and Zeeshan — were arrested with weapons and drugs.

During an exchange of fire, Bilal, son of Azeem, was killed, and Shakeel, son of Sanam Khan, suffered injuries.