Shaheen Air’s head office reopened

KARACHI: Shaheen Air International’s head office was reopened on Friday after the submission of bank guarantee and successful negotiation with the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) officials, an airline spokesman said.

“As we had assured before Eid holidays we have been successful to restore the SAI head office after the submission of bank guarantee and detailed negotiation between SAI and FBR,” Director Marketing Zohaib Hassan said in a statement.

“It has been a great gesture by FBR as they have supported us and found the lawful way out from the present situation.”

Hassan said Shaheen Air’s post-Hajj operation will also start from Monday (27 August). “In few days, Shaheen Air will also resume its domestic operation.”