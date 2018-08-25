Three die in separate incidents

LAHORE: An enforcement inspector was killed by a speeding car in a road accident in Manawan police limits on Friday while a man was killed by his "friend" in the Batapur police limits on Eid day.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy and started investigations into the both incidents. The enforcement inspector, identified as Sabir, was on his way on a bike on Ring Road. A speeding car hit him from the behind. As a result, the victim’s bike collided with the footpath and he received head injuries which proved fatal. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered on the complaint of victim’s brother. The accused car driver is at large. Separately, a youth identified as Rashid, 35, a resident of Rampura, Batapur, had a scuffle with his neighbors identified as Jafer and Shabir over a petty dispute. The accused resorted to firing. As a result, the victim received bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim protested against police and the killers by placing the body on a road. In another incident, a man was killed by his "friend" over the issue of drinking liquor in the Nawankot police limits on Eid day.

The victim identified as Faisal Guddu had gone to the house of his friend Asif in Dholanwal where his three other friends were also present for drinking. In the meantime, the victim exchanged harsh words with Shaukat over which the later opened firing. As a result, he received injuries.