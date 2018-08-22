JI chief greets nation on Eid

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In his message he said that this year the nation was reviving the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim with a determination to build Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. He said this was an occasion to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha the people should pray for the guidance of the human beings all over the world to the right path and for their success in every noble task.

The JI chief also urged the nation to keep in mind the plight of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir Palestine and Burma who were not free to lead their lives according to the Islamic teachings.