Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Top Story

IS
Imdad Soomro
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two FIA men guarding Lawai, Anwar transferred

KARACHI: Two junior officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been transferred to far-flung areas reportedly for not resisting to a meeting of a PPP leader with Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai at National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Hospital, Karachi.

Inspector Rehmatullah Domki was transferred to Gilgit and Sub-Inspector Habib Rehman to Taftan border. Both the officers were performing guard duty of detained principal accused persons in a money laundering case – Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai – at NICVD Hospital.

On Monday, two PPP leaders visited NICVD Hospital, and met Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai without permission from the court and the FIA. Owing to lack of sense of responsibility, the two FIA officials have been transferred to Gilgit and Taftan border as punishment. However, one of the officers, Rehmatulah Domki, told The News that he was not on duty with Majeed or Lawai and termed the transfer a routine matter.

There was no official word from the FIA but a senior officer told The News that PPP leaders’ meetings with the accused persons were illegal and made without permission of the FIA and the court.

Majeed and Lawai were brought to NICVD Hospital for checkup for cardiac unrest but NICVD management, without getting formal permission of Agency or court, admitted them for treatment.

The senior officer quoted a previous incident at Karachi airport where Anwar Majeed misbehaved with an FIA official who he tried to handcuff his son AG Majeed. He said when leader of a ruling party came to hospital with full protocol and 100-plus guards to meet the accused persons, how FIA officials could stop them.

A govt spokesperson told The News that he was unaware about the meeting of the PPP leaders with Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai at the Hospital. He was of the view if any person, even an accused, is in hospital, any other person can meet him due to personal ties.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release