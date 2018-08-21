President administers oath to new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain Monday administered oath of office to a 16-member Federal Cabinet, including three women here at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event that began with the playing of the national anthem was followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governors Designate of Sindh and Punjab, leadership of PTI and senior government officials attended the event. The PM soon after taking oath of his office had approved the new cabinet and allocated portfolios.