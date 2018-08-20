Jimmy greets Imran

LAHORE In a congratulatory message, Jimmy Engineer has wished Imran Khan all the success and good luck.

He has expressed the hope that Imran Khan as a prime minister would be able to serve the peopleand do well for Pakistanto the best of his capabilities.

Meanwhile, congratulating Imran Khan on becoming prime minister of the country, the Bricks Foundation for The Nations has appealed to the him to pay special attention to the plight of the downtrodden and underprivileged segments of society.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, Eama John, the chairperson, Bricks Foundation, has wished Imran Khan all the success. She expressed Imran Khan would be able to serve

Pakistan to the best ofhis abilities and end corruption. Eama John appealed to the newly-elected prime minister to pay special attention to the hard pressed poor and underprivileged women folks.