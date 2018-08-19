Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Live: Punjab elects new chief minister

Live: Punjab elects new chief minister
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Business

REUTERS
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Italy expected to double 2019 growth target to 2pc

MILAN: The Italian government should be able to double its economic growth target for next year to 2 percent, thanks to an expected massive injection of private investment, a senior minister said.

European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona wrote in a newspaper editorial published on Saturday that investment planned by

major Italian firms

could amount to as much as 34 billion euros ($39 billion), boosting the

economy and state revenues in turn.

"To bring the real rate of growth for 2019 to 2 percent would be a realistic economic policy objective," he wrote in financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Last month, Savona proposed Italy should boost investments by about 50 billion euros and called on the EU to back the plan instead of insisting on deficit reduction.

He said at the time that the boost to growth would generate extra revenues that would allow the government to fund all its main spending plans, and would help ease the public debt burden.

The new anti-establishment government wants to cut taxes, ease pension rules and introduce a basic income for the poor, measures estimated to cost tens of billion of euros.

Italy has the highest debt burden of any big euro zone economy.

Earlier this month, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said he expected a

downward revision of economic output to 1 or 1.1

percent next year from a previous estimate of 1.4 percent.

Savona´s latest editorial fleshes out his original proposal, suggesting the private sector can provide the majority of the desired 50 billion euros investment stimulus.

He cited the domestic spending plans of energy group Eni , utility Enel, power transmission firm Terna and defence group Leonardo.

This year, Eni and Terna alone announced plans to invest 22 billion and 12 billion euros in Italy, respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'