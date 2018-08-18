WSSP issues Eidul Azha sanitation plan

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has issued sanitation plan for Eidul Azha.

This plan would cover detailed information regarding solid waste management (SWM) services which shall be provided by WSSP during Eid days, said an official statement.

The standard SWM activities will mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid.

All the staff of WSSP will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient SWM services to the citizens of Peshawar. The gazette holidays of the managers and assistant managers have been cancelled for smooth implementation of the plan, it added.

Eid Camps/Complaint Cell would be established in each zone of Peshawar.

Moreover, awareness material for citizens and mosques will be distributed for social mobilisation. A control room will be established in WSSP head office, with special focus on coordinating collective operational activities during Eid days.

In order to manage animal wastes, WSSP is going to distribute about 400 IEC awareness banners in Peshawar city. The awareness banners will be fixed on WSSP & outsourced vehicles and at the main entrance of the city.

Major Masajids/ Eid Gahs will be specially focused for cleanliness. For prompt collection of animal waste, WSSP will mobilise 100% fleet one day before Eid for zero waste operation.

WSSP will also deploy 292 owned fleet and additionally 143 private machinery including dumpers, tractor trolleys and shovels will be deployed on first day, 129 on second and 83 on third day of Eid.