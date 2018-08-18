RDA takes serious notice of illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi : The Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Rana Akbar Hayat has taken serious notice regarding the allotment of plots in unapproved layout plans (LOPs) of the private housing schemes in controlled areas of the authority in Rawalpindi.

Taking serious notice, he directed Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA to take legal and effective measures to check such illegal practices to safeguard the general public. In this regard, the director general also advised to issue notices and challans immediately to such owners/developers of all private housing schemes and follow up actions vigorously for protection of the general public.

Rana Akbar also directed to take strict action immediately within 24 hours against illegal housing schemes, commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments. However, in order to facilitate all those developers who properly applied for no objection certificates (NOCs), expedite it earliest to benefit the general public.

Director (MP&TE), RDA while briefing the DG said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 he issued notices to owners/developers of illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. The notices warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. General public before taking plots should check about approved and illegal housing schemes on official website of RDA www.rda.gop.pk and can talk with Director (MP&TE) on official phone number 051-5554043. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Director (MP&TE), RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to all illegal housing schemes as its status is unapproved/illegal.