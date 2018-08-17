No tolerance for nepotism in ‘Naya’ Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In an event organised and led by Raja Ieraj Shahnawaz, a young and committed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of Rawalpindi, thousands of PTI party workers gathered in protest at Committee Chowk near the Laal Haweli on Monday.

Shahnawaz, who was joined by three MPAs from Sheikh Rasheed’s party, wanted to send out a direct and clear message to Laal Haweli resident and President of Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, that nepotism will not be tolerated in the ‘Naya’ Rawalpindi.

In this critical time, the leadership of PTI can benefit from banking on the true street power of the party and the principled young talent that is the actual strength of the party.