Islamabad United lift AFL title

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Uni-ted lifted the AFL Jashan-i-Azadi Football Cup organised by Australian Football League (AFL) Pakistan here, says a press release.

AFL Pakistan President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan and Deputy Director General (Academic) Shahid Islam were the chief guests on the occasion.

AFL Senior Vice President Raja Nazeem, Vice President Raja Nadeem, Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and a large number of football fans were also present on the occasion.

Three matches were played in connection with Jashan-i-Azadi at the Eleven Stars Cricket Ground.

Islamabad United brushed aside Gujranwala Bulldogs 40-15. Inamul Haq, Ghulam Fareed, Asad Ali and Muhammad Rameez played outstanding football for Islamabad United.

The match between Islamabad United and Rawalpindi Queens’ women’s teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Misbah Fatima, Abihia, Karshma, Asima played well for Islamabad United while Ramisha Bhatti, Chaman Mushtaq, Faiza Mirza and Nadia Zafar shined for Rawalpindi Queens. Janoon Orange crushed Janoon Blues 18-7 in the Under-15 category match.