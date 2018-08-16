Thu August 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Share

SC directs media houses to contact concerned forum for ads dues

ISLAMABAD: While directing advertisers and publishers to approach concerned forum for the recovery of dues, the Supreme Court disposed of suo motu notice case on a petition regarding issuing of official advertisements to print and electronic media unfairly. A three-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar conducted the hearing of the case. During hearing, the chief justice remarked that rating of those who criticise institutions in the media is increased. He said that companies which give rating should be abolished. He said that head of Medialogic Salman Danish disobeyed the court order. On it, the federal secretary information said the government is monitoring this issue and bringing its own system of rating.

The chief justice questioned that media houses lodged complained that they were not being paid dues of the advertisements and what was the stand of government in this regard.

The secretary information said that steps are needed for improvement in the system. He said that several complaints were received regarding Medialogic, adding that monopoly was not good for any industry.

During the hearing, office bearers of CPNE said the Federal Information Ministry had made payment of Rs450 million, but over Rs1.5 billion is still pending with the government. They moved a proposal that order should be issued to the federal government to make payments to newspapers and advertising agencies separately.

On it, the Supreme Court disposed of suo motu case directing media houses to contact concerned forum for the recovery of dues.

