PFB needs govt help for promotion of game: Fakhar

LAHORE: Pakistan trounced India 16-0 in a one-sided affair in the Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship 2018 in Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

According to information available Pakistan youngsters dominated the proceedings throughout the match and did not allow Indians to score a single run. Pakistan’s Junaid Shah scored 4 runs and Muhammad Adil Ayub 3. Abdul Raziq, Syed Muhib Shah and Aashir Abbas scored 2 runs each while Muhammad Hamid Qasim contributed with 1 run. The match was played in a friendly atmosphere. Pakistani young baseball players performed brilliantly in the field.

Earlier on Tuesday Pakistan had outplayed Hong Kong 4–1 in the second encounter. Pakistan had lost their first league match to Korea and as such they finished second in the group after Korea. By virtue of Wednesday’s triumph

Pakistan have now qualified for the best of four round.It may be added here nine players of current Pakistan Under-12 team belong to the National Baseball Academy being run by PFB.

Meanwhile Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball(PFB), who is also with the team,said that it was Pakistan’s third league match in the four-team group. The match was played in a friendly atmosphere. Syed Fakhar Shah said that Pakistan Federation PFB chief added federation has been working on Under-a2 baseball ream for the last two years. Federation started National Baseball Academy at Bahria Town Lahore.

Fakhar further disclosed that there is only one baseball playfield in Pakistan which is in Bahria Town Lahore. Pakistan has a lot of talent in baseball. He hoped that Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan, who himself is a sportsman, would encourage game of baseball in the country as better understand the problems of sportsmen.

Fakhar further said that federation has good relations with other Baseball federations of the world. He said that with government’s help PFB could invite foreign teams and

foreign coaches to further promote baseball in the country.