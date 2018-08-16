Three Eid holidays disappoint govt employees

Islamabad : The announcement of just three holidays on Eidul Azha by the caretaker Government has come as a disappointment for the federal government employees.

"The sacrifice of animals is allowed till third day of Eidul Azha whereas the government has announced holidays till the second day of Eid," said a number of employees who contacted ‘The News’ following issuance of notification of Eid holidays.

The government on Wednesday announced Eid holidays from August 21 to 23 whereas the Eid day will fall on August 22. The employees pointed out that in non-Muslim countries, the official holidays upto 10 days are allowed on eve of festivals like Christmas and Easter but in Pakistan Eid holidays are restricted to three days creating problems for those who have to travel to far-flung native towns. They demanded extension of Eid holidays till August 24, the third day of Eid.