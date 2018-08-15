8 flood relief camps set up

SIALKOT: Eight flood relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas of Chenab River, Daik nullah and Aaik nullah. Daily-use items would be provided at the relief camps. According to the district flood control office, there was mid-level flood in the Chenab River and the Daik nullah but the Rescue-1122 teams are ready to tackle any emergency. No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the district as yet.