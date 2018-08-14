Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Parliament’s dignity will be restored: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday reiterated his resolve to give due importance to Parliament and revive its dignity.

Addressing a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and allied parties here on the occasion of a dinner, Imran said all legislators should play their due role in taking matters forward.

He asked them to fully participate in the parliamentary proceedings. He also urged the female lawmakers to contribute to the parliamentary business.

Later, talking to journalists, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry maintained that the event was also an opportunity to introduce the PTI nominees for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and discuss the mode of election.

He said Imran called on the legislators to ensure their timely presence in the National Assembly.

Fawad noted that Imran summoned the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House at 8:00am on August 17 on the occasion of election of prime minister.

He contended that over 180 members would be present in the House for the election of speaker and deputy speaker and they would be elected comfortably.

Meanwhile, well-known business personality Sadruddin Hashwani visited Banigala and met Imran.

A noted businessman in Dubai Imran Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

They congratulated Imran on his party’s victory in elections and his nomination for the slot of premier. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Hashwani and Chaudhry said Imran’s election as prime minister of Pakistan would be very positive.

In a related development, a delegation of PTI, including Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri and Farrukh Habib met JWP President MNA Shahzain Bugti and sought his support for the election of Asad Qasir and Qasim Suri as speaker and deputy speaker.

Bugti assured the delegation that he will vote for the PTI candidates.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'