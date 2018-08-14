Parliament’s dignity will be restored: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday reiterated his resolve to give due importance to Parliament and revive its dignity.

Addressing a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and allied parties here on the occasion of a dinner, Imran said all legislators should play their due role in taking matters forward.

He asked them to fully participate in the parliamentary proceedings. He also urged the female lawmakers to contribute to the parliamentary business.

Later, talking to journalists, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry maintained that the event was also an opportunity to introduce the PTI nominees for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and discuss the mode of election.

He said Imran called on the legislators to ensure their timely presence in the National Assembly.

Fawad noted that Imran summoned the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House at 8:00am on August 17 on the occasion of election of prime minister.

He contended that over 180 members would be present in the House for the election of speaker and deputy speaker and they would be elected comfortably.

Meanwhile, well-known business personality Sadruddin Hashwani visited Banigala and met Imran.

A noted businessman in Dubai Imran Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

They congratulated Imran on his party’s victory in elections and his nomination for the slot of premier. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Hashwani and Chaudhry said Imran’s election as prime minister of Pakistan would be very positive.

In a related development, a delegation of PTI, including Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri and Farrukh Habib met JWP President MNA Shahzain Bugti and sought his support for the election of Asad Qasir and Qasim Suri as speaker and deputy speaker.

Bugti assured the delegation that he will vote for the PTI candidates.