Services of late Parvez Abbasi hailed

KARACHI: Rich tributes were paid to the late Parvez Abbasi, the man who made immense contribution towards the promotion of the sport of shooting in Pakistan, at the concluding ceremony of a national-level championship that was held in his memory.

The occasion was the second Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship at the PN Shooting Range on Sunday where Pakistan Navy dominated the various events.Cmdre Ghazanfar Abbas, the tournament director, hailed the services of Parves Abbasi, who served as a secretary of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

“He (Abbasi) was a great patron of shooting and really made countless efforts to promote this sport in our country,” he said at the prize distribution ceremony where Begum Parvez Abbasi was the chief guest.

Ghazanfar himself was one of the main medal winners in the prestigious championship along with his son Hassan Abbas, who won the gold medal in the .22 Open Sight Rifle event for men on the final day. His father Ghazanfar won the silver medal in the event.