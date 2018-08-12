Five held for land grab

PESHAWAR: The district government has arrested five people on charges of land grabbing.

A press release said after receiving information that some land grabbers were digging land, measuring 8 marla on the Dilazak Road, with heavy machinery illegally, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan directed the authorities to take action.

The team went to the area at 2am on Friday, and arrested five people.

The press release said that the land is owned by the district government and a case was registered against the accused.