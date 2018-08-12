Sohail Tanvir fined in CPL

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad: Sohail Tanvir of the Guyana Amazon Warriors has been fined 15% of his match fee after making an obscene gesture during the Caribbean Premier League match against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana, says a press release.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the Patriots innings when Ben Cutting was dismissed by Sohail.

The player has accepted the sanction that was handed down to him by match referee, Denavon Hayles.

Sohail finished his spell with 1 for 24 in four overs, which was instrumental in restricting the Patriots to 146-5, before the Warriors ran down the target in 16.3 overs, with six wickets in hand.

The Pakistani all-rounder was the highest wicket-taker in the previous season, and was subsequently retained by the Warriors, for the maximum price of US$160,000.