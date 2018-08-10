Arrest warrants for SHO issued in Kohat

KOHAT: The district and sessions judge issued arrest warrants for the in-charge of the City Police Station for keeping two persons in illegal detention and ordered the police to produce the detainees before the court.

One Gul Ajab Khan filed a habeas corpus petition in the court of the district and sessions judge that Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Waqas had kept him and his nephew Wajid in illegal dentition for two days.

He in his plea had stated that there was a monetary dispute between them and one Sajjad since long. SHO Muhammad Waqas had initiated mediation between the two parties, he said, adding, “the SHO put us in illegal confinement to force us to accept the deal.”

Following the court order, the bailiff visited the police station concerned and produced the detainee, Wajid before the court.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shoaib ordered the police to register case against the SHO and arrest him forthwith. The police registered the case against the SHO concerned for the misuse of power and keeping citizens in the habeas corpus for two days.