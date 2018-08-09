LRCA trials tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the trials to select two teams of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) for the forthcoming Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Tournament 2018-19.

Four-member selection committee will be headed by former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar. The trials will be held on August 10 at National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore. The other members of selection committee are Sajjad Akber, Naveed Anjam and Hafeezur Rehman.