Key FDE directors swap offices

Islamabad : Two key directors of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have swapped offices.

Director (colleges) Amber Sultana has been made director (estate management), while her office has been assigned to director (estate management) Tanwir Ahmad in line with the orders of the director general of the directorate, which oversees Islamabad’s all government schools and colleges.

The two BPS-19 officers assumed their respective new responsibilities immediately after the issuance of a notification in this respect.

Tanwir Ahmad, who claims to be the senior most FDE official, is a former Pakistan Air Force employee, who had joined the federal government in BPS-19 in December 2008 through the Federal Public Service Commission and was transferred to the directorate on ‘conscription basis’ in April 2011, while Amber Sultana was made the director (colleges) in September last year after appointment to the directorate on permanent basis on the recommendation of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

The FDE college wing oversees the administration and smooth functioning of Islamabad’s government colleges, while the estate management wing maintains the directorate's headquarters and school buildings, supervises new construction projects, and deals with the hiring of residential accommodations by the directorate employees.