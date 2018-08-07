ETEA medical entrance test on August 19

PESHAWAR: The Admissions and Academics Section of the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has clarified that entrance test for admissions to all the public and private medical/dental colleges and institutions will be held on August 19, not August 29, as reported mistakenly in a section of the media.

“It appeared by mistake that Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) medical entrance test 2018 will be held on the 29th of August 2018 for admissions to all public and private sector medical/dental colleges/institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the actual date is the August 19 (Sunday),” the KMU stated in a statement on Monday.

The test which was previously postponed due to heavy rain coupled with a thunderstorm in Mardan and Kohat that had effected the arrangements.Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad, who is also chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of ETEA approved the new date of the 19th August, 2018, for the test, subject to clearance by the Meteorological Department about the weather condition.

More than 38,000 candidates will appear in the test at seven different centres which include Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Haripur University, Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Gomal Medical College new building Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University Garden Campus Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University Chakdara Lower Dir.