Tue August 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Tribunal reserves judgment in Nasir case

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tribunal, hearing the PSL II spot-fixing case against Nasir Jamshed has reserved the judgment into the case. The judgment is expected to be announcement after 15 days. Nasir is the last player facing the hearing in the spot-fixing after Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and others.

