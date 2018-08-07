Tribunal reserves judgment in Nasir case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tribunal, hearing the PSL II spot-fixing case against Nasir Jamshed has reserved the judgment into the case. The judgment is expected to be announcement after 15 days. Nasir is the last player facing the hearing in the spot-fixing after Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and others.
