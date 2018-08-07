Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qalandars talent-hunt trials begin in GB

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars kicked off third edition of its widely-acclaimed talent-hunt programme with open trials in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday. More than 4,000 aspiring Qalandars, with dreams of playing in the PSL, reached Gilgit’s City Sports Park to show off their skills before the team’s management and coaches. Qalandars mentors Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar also joined the coaching and selection panel and observed the youngsters’ talent. Inzamam and Shoaib Akhtar observed trials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar