Qalandars talent-hunt trials begin in GB

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars kicked off third edition of its widely-acclaimed talent-hunt programme with open trials in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday. More than 4,000 aspiring Qalandars, with dreams of playing in the PSL, reached Gilgit's City Sports Park to show off their skills before the team's management and coaches. Qalandars mentors Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar also joined the coaching and selection panel and observed the youngsters' talent.