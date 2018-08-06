Loadshedding in Upper Dir lamented

DIR: Unannounced power outages have affected routine life in Upper Dir district. Mechanics, tailors and carpenters said that unannounced electricity loadshedding had badly affected their businesses as they were facing 11 to 12 hours power cuts.

Tailors said that power outages affected their business at a time when Eidul Azha was fast approaching. They said that it would be difficult for them to sew the clothes. A number of employees working in the furniture-making factories said that they lost their jobs due to power cuts. Khalid Khan, a carpenter, said that he had established his business and had hired 20 employees. However, he said that due to massive loadshedding, his business was running in losses and he was unable to pay salaries to his employees. Sources in Wapda said the electricity loadshedding was being carried out due to work on the Golen Gol powerhouse. The residents said that the Wapda authorities were deceiving people on the pretext of work in the powerhouse. They questioned why loadshedding was carried out at night. The residents said they would block the Dir-Peshawar road to traffic and would lay siege to the Chukiatan gridstation.