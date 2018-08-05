Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 5, 2018

Dovizioso takes pole position

BRNO, Czech Republic: Italian Andrea Dovizioso, on a Ducati, will start the Czech Moto GP on pole position after dominating qualifying at the Brno circuit on Saturday. Dovizioso, fourth in the world championship standings, upset compatriot Valentino Rossi, who had clocked the fastest time in the free practice sessions, to secure his first pole of the season and sixth of his career. Rossi, the seven-time world champion in motorcycling’s top category, will start from second on the grid with defending world champion and series leader Marc Marquez of Spain, on a Honda, in third to complete the front row.

