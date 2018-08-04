‘Agriculture dept monitoring prices’

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department will ensure strict price control monitoring mechanism in market committees to curb price hike, a spokesperson said on Friday.

He said the prices of markets were monitored on daily basis and available for public on internet (www.aims.pk). All administrators (assistant commissioners) of market committees are performing their duties to ensure price control in market committees.

According to the data issued by the PAD, price of different daily used commodities either lessen or there’s found no change from previous week; potato new lessen from 37 to 27 rupees, potato stored price from 14 to 12 rupees, ginger from 157 to 151 rupees and prices of tomato, garlic china, garlic (desi), lemon desi, gram white, gram black, gram pulse, mash pulse, masoor whole, masoor pulse, moong whole and masoor pulse remain the same or unchanged.

The spokesperson said the price control mechanism was continuously being monitored by PAD and no one was allowed for price hike in market committees. As per policy of Punjab government the availability of daily commodities on government rate was ensued throughout the province in market committees, he concluded.